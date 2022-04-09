Gospel Singer, Sister Osinachi Nwachukwu Who Sang ‘Ekwueme’ Confirmed Dead

Sister Osinachi Nwachukwu, a popular Nigerian artist and Ekwueme singer, has died.

The late musician had reportedly been on life support for the previous two months, according to reports.

Sister Sinach was noted for her heavenly voice and for the song Ekwueme, which catapulted her to fame.

She has appeared in a number of popular gospel songs, including Pastor Paul Enenche’s (Dunamis, Abuja) “Nara Ekele,” Prospa Ochimana’s “Ekwueme,” and Emma’s “You no dey use me play.”

Friends and well-wishers have expressed their sorrow at the late singer’s death by sending heartfelt condolence messages.

