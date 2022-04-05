TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi’s husband reacts as Korra moves to one bedroom…

Why I didn’t attend any university – Genevieve Nnaji…

Why I resigned from Funke Akindele’s Jenifa’s diary…

GTBank reportedly locks customers inside hall for complaining about SMS charges (Video)

News
By Ezie Innocent

After customers protested about ludicrous SMS costs collected from their accounts, GTBank allegedly barred them from leaving the hall by shutting the doors.

According to the report, the dissatisfied customers complained about how the bank has been billing them for SMS since 2016, amounting to a large quantity of money.

READ ALSO

Innoson vs GTBank: How industrialist defrauded bank, bullied…

GTBank releases statement about effect of fuel scarcity on…

However, after the customers complained, the bank manager stated that nothing could be done. During the uproar, some patrons took out their phones and starts recording the incident.

It was also alleged that the bank confined the customers in the hall to protect their reputation as a result of the videotapes they made of their rude conversations.

Watch the video below:

In other news; Onome Onokohwomo, professionally known as Yung6ix, a Nigerian Hip Hop celebrity located in the United States, has been involved in an accident.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi’s husband reacts as Korra moves to one bedroom apartment

Why I didn’t attend any university – Genevieve Nnaji opens up

Why I resigned from Funke Akindele’s Jenifa’s diary – Falz…

Man cries out after losing pregnant wife during her first delivery

I wish God blesses me with a man – Genevieve Nnaji says as she spills…

Canada-based woman who has being away for 6yrs, gave her husband a grand…

Reactions as Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme reveals how Bobrisky makes his…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

”Nigeria has happened to my family”- Lady mourns her brother killed…

GTBank reportedly locks customers inside hall for complaining about SMS charges…

“Hard man hard man, I no do again o” – Whitemoney says as he hunts for…

Nigerian rapper, Yung6ix involved in accident in America

Nigerian man sheds tears of joy as his wife gives birth after two miscarriages…

Pregnant woman kills husband over plans to marry second wife in Ibadan

Gone are the days when men shame women for sleeping with them — Tonto Dikeh

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More