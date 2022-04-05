GTBank reportedly locks customers inside hall for complaining about SMS charges (Video)

After customers protested about ludicrous SMS costs collected from their accounts, GTBank allegedly barred them from leaving the hall by shutting the doors.

According to the report, the dissatisfied customers complained about how the bank has been billing them for SMS since 2016, amounting to a large quantity of money.

However, after the customers complained, the bank manager stated that nothing could be done. During the uproar, some patrons took out their phones and starts recording the incident.

It was also alleged that the bank confined the customers in the hall to protect their reputation as a result of the videotapes they made of their rude conversations.

Watch the video below:

In other news; Onome Onokohwomo, professionally known as Yung6ix, a Nigerian Hip Hop celebrity located in the United States, has been involved in an accident.