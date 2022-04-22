How I was expelled from school at age 12 over false rape accusation – Man narrates

A heartbroken man has narrated his traumatic experience at the age of 12 when he was falsely accused of molesting a female student.

According to the Twitter user identified as @Ojay_obin, he was called out for rape by a female student which led to a serious interrogation and coercing at the hands of teachers before he was finally expelled.

Fortunately, the little girl in question confessed weeks later and his name was cleared of the said accusations.

Read his narration below …

“I was 12 years old when I was first accused of r-pe by a girl. I didn’t know this person. She had recently enrolled in my school.

I was a class ahead but she knew me because I was arguably the most popular kid in my high school. I, like those boys, got expelled for it.

During the disciplinary committee hearings, the teachers tried all sort of tricks to get me to accept I did it. They even dangled no punishment as a reward for my confession.

Imagine trying to coerce a small boy to confess to something he didn’t do. You must be really vile!

I’m guessing they couldn’t fathom the idea that a girl would lie about something that serious. My popularity quickly became my enemy. I was ostracised by everyone including my siblings in that school.

I was alone, with only truth and my conscience as my companions…

I was recalled when she admitted to them some weeks later that it was a lie. All she got as punishment was 6 strokes of the cane.

Weigh that against my expulsion and tell me that was fair for a child to go through. This girl had already been engaging in sexual acts at the time.

She was known to the boys as a “giver” and knew what she was doing when she lied against me. So forgive me if I don’t buy the idea that a teenager can’t be called a hoe.

I will die on this hill that children know what they’re doing. They’re more self aware than you think. Selah!”