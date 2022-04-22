I have gotten over ASUU strike – Nigerian lady celebrates as she leaves UNILAG to study in Canada

After obtaining her Canadian visa and departing the country, a Nigerian woman took to social media to express her joy.

From the time she left Nigeria to the time she landed in Canada, the young woman with the Twitter handle @happiexplores tweeted photos of herself and her travel documents.

She revealed that she had been accepted into a university in a North American country and that she would be starting a new academic session.

She expressed her joy at the victory, noting that she has overcome the difficulties of studying at the University of Lagos as well as the present ASUU strike.

She shared photos and videos of herself writing;

”I have gotten over UNILAG and ASUU strike Hello 🇨🇦🇨🇦😊🙏 Ready for my new university in🇨🇦”

See her post below: