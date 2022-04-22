TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Video of chrisland school girl threatening to expose friend who…

My husband of 10 years left me for the housemaid – Woman shares

IGP explains why husband and of late gospel singer, Osinachi…

I have gotten over ASUU strike – Nigerian lady celebrates as she leaves UNILAG to study in Canada

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

After obtaining her Canadian visa and departing the country, a Nigerian woman took to social media to express her joy.

From the time she left Nigeria to the time she landed in Canada, the young woman with the Twitter handle @happiexplores tweeted photos of herself and her travel documents.

She revealed that she had been accepted into a university in a North American country and that she would be starting a new academic session.

READ ALSO

Pray for me – Nigerian lady cries out from hospital bed…

Nigerian lady who raised false alarm about a kidnap &…

She expressed her joy at the victory, noting that she has overcome the difficulties of studying at the University of Lagos as well as the present ASUU strike.

She shared photos and videos of herself writing;

”I have gotten over UNILAG and ASUU strike

Hello 🇨🇦🇨🇦😊🙏

Ready for my new university in🇨🇦”

See her post below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Video of chrisland school girl threatening to expose friend who she claims slept…

My husband of 10 years left me for the housemaid – Woman shares

IGP explains why husband and of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu’s…

“Dem don finally separate them” – Netizens react to recent update on Cute Abiola…

Nursing school reportedly expels female student over leaked bedroom tapes

Lady gets physical with bank officials, security men over N750k deducted from…

Lady accuses her ex-boss of sacking her after snatching her fiancé; her ex-boss…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

I have gotten over ASUU strike – Nigerian lady celebrates as she leaves UNILAG…

Chrisland Schools scandal: CCTV captures what really happened in Dubai hotel

Man finally welcomes first child at age 83 after waiting for decades

“Don’t follow Rita Dominic; There’s no sweetness marrying at…

Davido breaks hearts as he finally opens up about relationship

30-year-old man arrested for raping young girl inside church in Ogun

Reactions as hot influencer, Ada La Pinky leaks chat with Wizkid

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More