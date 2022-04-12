Israel DMW seen fighting airport staff allegedly over N1,500 (Watch video)

Israel DMW, Davido’s personal logistics manager, was captured on camera in a brawl at an airport.

He allegedly got into an altercation with an airport employee over N1,500 (One thousand five hundred naira).

Israel can be seen attempting to intimidate the airport cop before giving him a violent shove in a viral video.

Other airport workers who were sitting were compelled to intervene before the incident was out of hand as the man tried to fight back.

kanoel_fabrics wrote; Even if its a kobo. Airport staff are ready to empty your pockets on top unnecessary things. As if they gave you money to keep.

omo_iya_david wrote: Publicity don do

Na him hard earned money

After 1000 prostate to david

belindaoma wrote; I no support wawulence but Juju slap him destiny. All those airport officials be doing like Assistant Jesus.