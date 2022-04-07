Lady drags Israel DMW’s Fiancée as she makes shocking allegations (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Israel DMW’s Fiancée has been dragged by a lady who believes Israel is a link for her to get closer to the big guys.

The woman who recorded herself posed a question, asking whether girl in her right mind would want to marry Israel DMW.
Israel is just a ‘boy’ to Davido, according to her, and he’s bland and boring.

She insulted Davido’s aide, stating that Israel means nothing to Davido and that he is only a boy to Africa’s biggest musician.

She claimed that Israel’s fiancée is merely interested in marrying him to get closer to the big guys.

In other news; A video that has gone viral shows a street preacher being manhandled by a motorist on a major highway.

When a man approached the preacher in a confrontational manner, he is claimed to have been preaching against idol worship.

