Lady accuses her ex-husband of being gay and cancelling their marriage only 12 hours after they got married (Details)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A vlogger claims that her ex-husband is gay and that their marriage terminated just 12 hours after they were married.

Chioma Igbojekwe stated that her ex proposed to her exactly three years ago, and she agreed, believing him to be “God sent” because he is a music director.

However, she claimed that he told her it was over just 12 hours after their wedding.

She claimed she afterwards realized he is gay and has been married to a man in the UK for years. She also claimed that her ex showed her picture to his purported gay boyfriend in order for him to approve of her before marrying her.

Her post drew some questions from Facebook users, who accused her of making a false allegation against her ex.

Hitting back at her critics, she wrote:

All of u saying I should stop talking about him..

May a H0m0 Marry ur Sister
May he leave ur sister on d wedding night n go sleep with his [email protected] friends in d hotel

May she wake up n not seeing her newly wedded Husband

May he cancel the Marriage after 12hours of wedding..
May she Mary a [email protected] who has already had his [email protected] Marriage in London..

I mean. May U Marry a Man who has already Married a [email protected] in London… If u can say Amen to thiz prayers, then I will not post him again… ndiaraaaa.. Cos it didn’t happen to u, u think u can open ur mouth waaaaa and advice me.. Ewuuuz..

In 2021, Chioma Igbojekwe released a 3 hour video narrating how she came to the conclusion that her ex is gay. She reshared the video on Monday, April 25, as she revisited the topic and called her ex out.

See her latest posts below;

