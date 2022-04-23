Lady in Oxlade’s leaked video files defamation lawsuit, accuses singer of setting her up

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

The young lady, who goes by the name blessing,  in the leaked bedroom tape with the popular musician, Oxlade, has filed a multimillion-naira lawsuit against him.

This comes months after a viral video of Oxlade and the lady in issue performing a bedroom act that made national headlines for weeks.

Blessing, on the other hand, has sued Oxlade for criminal defamation, negligence, and invasion of privacy, claiming that the tape has caused her despair.

Blessing also claimed that the artist set her up by inviting her into his home and videotaping her while under the influence of drugs, then sending the videos to his friends who eventually disseminated them.

