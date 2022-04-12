Lady weds man she saw on friend’s WhatsApp status, shares chat on how it started

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

A woman is happy as she finally marries a man she met through her friend’s WhatsApp status.

The woman, who goes by the handle @Okiki_hurla on Twitter, used the microblogging platform to gush about her love life while also sharing a screenshot of how she shot her first shot.

A photo of the man had been shared by a friend on WhatsApp Status with the caption:

“#mancrushwednesday.”

She asked if he was married in response to the photo, and when she received a negative response, she told her friend to tell him she wanted to marry him.

 

However, it’s clear that the shot fired hit the intended target, as she shared a sweet wedding photo of the two of them with the caption:

“How it started VS How it’s going 🥰😍

This man right here is my answered prayers 🙏❤️❤️”

See tweet below:

