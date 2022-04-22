Lady who called out ex-boss for snatching her fiancé narrates how she used eguisi and seductive photos to get him

Ashley Nwosu, the young lady who accused her former employer of snatching her man and treating her unfairly, has provided more details on the issue.

Recall that TheinfoNG reported that she accused her ex-boss, Christabel, of stealing her fiancé despite all the sacrifices she made to help the woman’s business develop.

In her words;

”My boss (she’s on this twitter) who I worked for, for two good years. Built with her from the scratch. When the business was failing I worked for her for free, until she was finally able to pay. What did she pay me back with? Snatched my Fiancé and fired me while at it. Humans!”

Sharing her side of the story, the businesswoman said she never dated the man in question, and all she did was to help him leave the abusive relationship he was in with Ashley.

Christabel said;

”Let me make this clear. I never dated him, All I felt for him was concern. The therapist advised him to leave the abusive relationship he had with Chidinma. I checked up on him often though and he tried to kiss me on several occasions but I DECLINED.”

In response, the ex-employee said that her former boss offered him Egusi soup and sent seductive photos of herself to get her fiancé.

Ashley wrote;

”So offering to make Eguisi for him was part of the liberation? Sending him pictures of your behind, making cake for him on his birthday, that’s how you liberate people?.