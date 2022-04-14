TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Reality TV star, Ifu Ennada has been dragged mercilessly on social media after photos from her father’s burial surfaced the internet.

Ifu Ennada who is known for flaunting luxury, going on expensive vacations, and often bragging about her accomplishments, disappointed fans who had highs expectations.

Reacting to the photos, posho_beads_fascinators wrote: Take care of home before impressing the streets

goldyafrica wrote: Chai, with all the wealth she flaunts online see her papa burial may God have “mercy” apan us

fidel__flawless wrote: She no go thief do burial na, next please

oluwatobiloba______ wrote: They don’t take care of their house/families (parents especially) but live a very expensive life on social media…. na soso competition them dey for.. Makanmakan ni oye nkan o

_ugodibeze wrote: Ifu has always been herself. Struggling and all. She’s not been one of those doing more than herself. Let’s not forget that. May her dad’s soul Rest In Peace.

