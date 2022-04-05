Man buys big hotel for wife after winning N755 million jackpot

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Today, Cosmas Korir is a joyful multi-millionaire, thanks to a life-changing phone call from Sportpesa CEO Ronald Karauri.

The Kenyan guy described how he received the fantastic news that he was the jackpot winner of a whopping KSh 208,733,619 (N755,591,710) on NTV’s Gamblers Paradise – The House Always Wins.

According to the married West Pokot man, he was driving around Bomet when the wonderful news came, and he was completely taken aback.

“I sat on the grass for a while. Even those who were around me kept asking whether or not it was true,” he said about his reaction.

After receiving the money, the first thing Cosmas did was to walk into a car bazaar and get himself a Toyota Landcruiser V8. He also admitted that he pondered hard for sometime on the right things to do with the money.

Which was when a friend informed him of real estate in Kitengela which was up for sale. Without delay, he purchased and became a landlord, renting out apartments.

He also bought his wife, Joyce, a hotel in Eldoret town, which she is using to generate income for herself. Cosmas, however, did not stop there as he bought a 2-acre land where he is currently building his own hotel.

