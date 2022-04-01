Man narrates experience after sleeping with a witch

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A man with the Twitter handle @Ahmedbighead, has described a strange erotic encounter he had with a witch.

The man wrote his short tale in response to a thread asking if anyone had ever had romps with a witch.

During romps, the lady typically offers him a necklace to neutralize his sperm, but her voodoo failed her this time, forcing her to rush to the hospital for an abortion.

He wrote:

“She would give me a necklace (which she charmed) during sex because “it rendered my sperm to be useless”. That drive to the abortion clinic was mad quiet.

Yes she was unemployed and lightskin for those who are asking.”

