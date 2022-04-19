Man shares fake designer shoes he got delivered to him after paying N115k

A Nigerian guy took to Twitter to show off photos of fake designer shoes he purchased from an online retailer.

The gentleman had placed an order for Alexander McQueen sneakers and said that he paid N115,000 for the “authentic” shoes.

However, a pair of shoes labeled “Already MoQDshin” were sent to him.

He was so taken with what he received that he shared images of what he ordered and what he received.

In other news; A Nigerian lady known on Twitter as @rutie_xx took to the microblogging network to vent her displeasure with singer Portable.

Ruth stated that she will never lower her standards to date someone like Portable.

She revealed this after posing a question to her Twitter followers and asking them who they would like her to date….Read more