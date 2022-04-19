Twitter lady says she can’t lower her standards to date Portable

A Nigerian lady known on Twitter as @rutie_xx took to the microblogging network to vent her displeasure with singer Portable.

Ruth stated that she will never lower her standards to date someone like Portable.

She revealed this after posing a question to her Twitter followers and asking them who they would like her to date.

Many people suggested she go with Portable in response, but she insisted that would never happen.

Ruth tweeted; ”I cannot lower my standards to date portable. God forbid.”

Meanwhile, the singer and Ruth have clashed online in the past over their preferences.

