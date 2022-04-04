MI Abaga shares beautiful love story as he engages partner at 40

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

MI, a prominent Nigerian rapper, has proposed to his lover, Eniola Mafe.

The 40-year-old musician announced his engagement on Instagram, along with a video of how they met and fell in love.

MI Abaga and his partner
MI Abaga says that former Chocolate City CEO Audu Maikori introduced him to Eniola.

He wrote; “So.. ☺️Wanted to share that I’ve gotten engaged to @EniolaMafe ♥️. I’m generally very private with things like this but I wanted to share my joy with you guys.

Pray for us… we will need it! Thank you for your support!”

Sharing a video of their love story, MI wrote;

”I’m a private person. But it’s time to share a little part of my joy with you.

@eniolamafe and I met in Dec 2020 and straight away I knew I had found the one. I am excited to announce that we are getting married this year.. and we ask for your support and blessings as we embark on this journey together. ♥️

Thank you @deintefinejewelry for this amazing ring. To @fifehan for her support and guidance!”

Watch video HERE

