Moment Davido gifts wads of cash to hotel employees after shouting at them (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Davido, a Nigerian musician and music executive, can be dramatic at times, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that he is well-known for his philanthropy.

He recently visited a five-star hotel in Lagos state, but some of the personnel appeared to have done something that enraged him.

In a social media video, Davido could be seen expressing anger and ranting over an unknown issue while hotel staff gathered in the lobby.

His rage, however, was short-lived, as he smiled and dipped his fingers into a pouch he was holding just moments after venting.

As they were hyping the singer, he brought out two wads of money and gave it to them to share. They scrambled to get a piece of the cash.

Watch the video below;

 

