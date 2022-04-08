Muslim lady caught on camera secretly breaking her fast while her mates still observe Ramadan (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

On social media, a video has surfaced showing a Muslim hiding behind a building with food to break her fast while her friends continued to observe Ramadan.

All Muslims around the world fast from sunrise to sunset during Ramada. During this time, Muslims gather on a regular basis to pray and read the Quran, as well as to keep their body holy.

All Muslims are prohibited from eating or drinking anything during daylight hours, and they must refrain from all sexual acts during this time.

In a video shared on Instagram, a Muslim woman can be seen hiding behind a building with food to break her fast. Clearly, this lady was unable to sustain the hunger and had to find a way to help herself.

Watch the video below;

