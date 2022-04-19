Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold has penned down a heartwarming message to his wife, Simi on her birthday today, April 19th.

Adekunle Gold in his birthday message, described the mother of one as his favourite sign. He also applauded her for her physique and beauty while referring to her as a perfect being.

Speaking further, he advised the celebrant to take his card and buy herself a new bag for her birthday.

His Instagram post read:

“My angel from above. You’ve given me something special. Simi, you’re my favorite sign. It must be the reason why we align. You’re perfect and that’s facts

Pretty Pretty face and you don’t brag

Baby, take my card buy yourself a new bag. Happy Birthday Magic”