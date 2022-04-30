TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I married a second wife – Yul Edochie finally opens up

Lady cries out as she reveals what she caught her engaged female…

“The dogs de pay na” – Lady defends Lagos girls allegedly…

Nigerians rain curses on Yul Edochie as he pleads for funds to purchase presidential form

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nigerians have lambasted Yul Edochie, a Nigerian actor and presidential candidate, after he requested donations to obtain a presidential form.

Yul Edochie utilized his timeline to plead with Nigerians to assist him in obtaining the 2023 presidential form so that he can fix the country.

He urged them to purchase him the form so he can be able to run for office and win.

READ ALSO

“This life is deep” – Yul Edochie’s…

My family is my personal problem, focus on the country…

Yul Edochie wrote,

“Did you see what we did on Wednesday? We shook the world and still shaking it. The energy you all are applying knows no tribe, no religion no gender. The energy is coming from the North, South, East and West and all over the world. The energy is united. We’re on TV stations, radios, blogs, YouTube, every WhatsApp group, market, committees, street, hood, everywhere. With this energy We can take back our country and fix it. I cannot do it alone. I need you, we need you. Nigerians needs you. My dear Nigerians, please, I appeal to you, buy me Presidential form let’s win this election”.

Nigerians reacted to his news in his comment area, with some urging him to run, some requesting his account details, and others slamming him.

See reactions below;

hottiemandyjames
Thunder 🔥🔥that has no father and mother fire u there heart breaker 💔

pretty_evan13
😂😂😂😂😂😂 make I laugh first before I air my mind 😂😂😂😂😂

trap9422
Ei be like you dey use us catch cruise😂😂😂😂😂

didi_asap
So that you would wake up one morning and sell us okwa… Are you sure we can trust you?

symplyexcel
We need no who go be First Lady be4 we start campaigning because I no want problem when time reach 😂😂😂

@symplyexcel honestly o bc he comes from a dynasty of slaps.. make dem no go wound my May with stupid slaps with withered hands ni

sleekgist
this guy is crazy

temilolasobola
Who will be the First Lady?

kvngjoromi
Where’s the account number for the form donation?

bookysalt
We need young and fresh blood as our President. 👏👏

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I married a second wife – Yul Edochie finally opens up

Lady cries out as she reveals what she caught her engaged female friend doing…

“The dogs de pay na” – Lady defends Lagos girls allegedly sl**ping with…

Actress Chinedu Bernard slumps, dies in church

Yul Edochie’s alleged romantic affairs with actress Nuella Njibigbo uncovered

Lagos girls accused of sl**ping with dogs for ₦1.5 million

Why singer Osinachi Nwachukwu could not enter the gates of heaven – Pastor…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Sl**ping with dogs for money is disgusting”, Uriel Oputa cries out over recent…

“This life is deep” – Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy…

My family is my personal problem, focus on the country – Yul Edochie warns

Man dies while trying to recover phone from soakaway

Nigerians rain curses on Yul Edochie as he pleads for funds to purchase…

Marriage doesn’t make you complete, many of you are married and still empty –…

Davido’s birthday message to his ex-lover, Chioma sparks reactions…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More