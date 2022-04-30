Nigerians rain curses on Yul Edochie as he pleads for funds to purchase presidential form

Nigerians have lambasted Yul Edochie, a Nigerian actor and presidential candidate, after he requested donations to obtain a presidential form.

Yul Edochie utilized his timeline to plead with Nigerians to assist him in obtaining the 2023 presidential form so that he can fix the country.

He urged them to purchase him the form so he can be able to run for office and win.

Yul Edochie wrote,

“Did you see what we did on Wednesday? We shook the world and still shaking it. The energy you all are applying knows no tribe, no religion no gender. The energy is coming from the North, South, East and West and all over the world. The energy is united. We’re on TV stations, radios, blogs, YouTube, every WhatsApp group, market, committees, street, hood, everywhere. With this energy We can take back our country and fix it. I cannot do it alone. I need you, we need you. Nigerians needs you. My dear Nigerians, please, I appeal to you, buy me Presidential form let’s win this election”.

Nigerians reacted to his news in his comment area, with some urging him to run, some requesting his account details, and others slamming him.

See reactions below;

hottiemandyjames

Thunder 🔥🔥that has no father and mother fire u there heart breaker 💔

pretty_evan13

😂😂😂😂😂😂 make I laugh first before I air my mind 😂😂😂😂😂

trap9422

Ei be like you dey use us catch cruise😂😂😂😂😂

didi_asap

So that you would wake up one morning and sell us okwa… Are you sure we can trust you?

symplyexcel

We need no who go be First Lady be4 we start campaigning because I no want problem when time reach 😂😂😂

@symplyexcel honestly o bc he comes from a dynasty of slaps.. make dem no go wound my May with stupid slaps with withered hands ni

sleekgist

this guy is crazy

temilolasobola

Who will be the First Lady?

kvngjoromi

Where’s the account number for the form donation?

bookysalt

We need young and fresh blood as our President. 👏👏