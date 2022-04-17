Nigerian man weds his seat partner in secondary school after dating for 12 years

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

On Saturday, a Nigerian man took to the microblogging platform, Twitter to tell his and his wife’s lovely love story.

A man who goes by the moniker Gideon, said that his wife was his seat partner in secondary school.

He shared a photo with his partner, revealing that they had been dating for 12 years before marrying.

”She was my sit partner is secondary school… dated for 12 years and here we are 🥺❤️” he said.

See his post below:

In reaction, @mimibenson_ said; God this is what I want but sha my own sit partner for sec school that time na tout him be that year so abeg run another parole for ur babe

@Grace_undiluted; Most people under this tweet shouting God when aren’t capable of long term relationship cause it takes a big deal of commitment, sacrifice, compromise.

Severally, someone got tired, someone said it’s over, someone forgave, someone compromised. Majority ain’t ready for it. Congrats

@Nafeesa_AK; Step no 1: Be sit partners..

Step no 2:Date for 12 years

Step no 3:Then become life partners, Noted
Will start applying this…

May God bless ur union, may u both live u both are in heaven😊

@Tellar83; Small argument for inside house, she go remind you say na you dey always disturb class for secondary school😂😂😂 Congratulations, king.

