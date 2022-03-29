Veteran actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has penned down a heartwarming anniversary tribute to her husband, Captain Mathew Ekeinde.

Sharing adorable loved up photos with her man, Omotola disclosed how it’s been 26 years of friendship, partnership and being each other’s number one fan.

Omotola Ekeinde wrote,

“26 years of Friendship…and partnership. Of being each other’s No1 fan 1”.

Months ago, during an interview, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde revealed the authenticity of her 25-year-old marriage to Captain Mattew Ekehinde.

Speaking with veteran journalist Chude Jidenowo, the mother of four said that she and her husband are partners, and they both have a journey that they would make with or without the other.

“You have a journey, I chose to make that journey with you. With or without you, I will make my journey. With or without me, he will make his journey.

So we both understand that I’m with you is not because I have to be with you. I’m with you because I choose to be with you. He’s with me because he chooses to be with me. So we respect each other’s choices, each other’s space, and each other’s wholesomeness.

He knows that I’m not with him because I love him all the time. I’m with him because God has given me a mandate to be by his side and vice versa so the time when I see him and I’m not so much in love with him, I report him to God. I’m like “Hey, what’s up now? Are you gonna make it come around?’”, she said.