Nigerians drag Burna Boy for throwing shades after Davido acquired land worth N2.5billion

Burna Boy, a Grammy Award winner, has stirred uproar after indirectly criticizing Davido’s billion-naira project.

This comes after Davido, the son of billionaire businessman Adedeji Adeleke, paid N2.5 billion on a land property in Lagos’ high-end Banana Island.

He shared a video of the land he has acquired as he pleads with some of his fans nearby to watch him take good care of the land as he prepares to erect the craziest crib ever.

In response to the property’s disclosure, Burna Boy took to Twitter to confirm his income, claiming it to be the highest in the music industry.

In a now-deleted tweet, he wrote, “And Still… I am the highest paid.”

However, this attracted mixed reactions from the internet, with some blaming the artist of being overly envious, while others mocked him for deleting the tweet because he was unfit for the job.

See some reactions below;