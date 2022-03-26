“No joke I’m the richest musician in Africa, I know how much everyone earns” – Burna Boy reaffirms his claims

Burna Boy, a Grammy Award-winning Nigerian megastar, has said firmly that he is the richest African artist at the moment.

This comes shortly after the singer boasted on his Twitter page that he is the highest-paid musician in African history. This elicited a range of replies, including some of the richest African artists who believe they are wealthier than Burna Boy.

Burna Boy has reaffirmed his claims in a video, saying that there is no need to fight about the fact that he is the highest-paid musician in African music history because he knows how much everyone earns.

He also claimed that he is ready to expose anyone who disrespects him or disagree with his claims.

Watch the video below;