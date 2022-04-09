Nkechi Blessing publicly apologizes for deceiving Nigerians into believing she was married to Opeyemi (Video)

Nkechi Blessing, a popular Nollywood actress, has taken to social media to apologize to everyone for tricking them into thinking she and Opeyemi were married.

Honorable Falegan and the thespian were never formally married, according to the thespian.

She made a video, which she shared on social media, in which she refuted the false rumor that she and Opeyemi were dating.

After Falegan had cancelled his marriage to Nkechi’s blessing, the couple had been on one other’s necks for the past few days.

Watch the video below;

