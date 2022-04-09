Nkechi Blessing publicly apologizes for deceiving Nigerians into believing she was married to Opeyemi (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nkechi Blessing, a popular Nollywood actress, has taken to social media to apologize to everyone for tricking them into thinking she and Opeyemi were married.

Nkechi Blessing and Ex

Honorable Falegan and the thespian were never formally married, according to the thespian.
She made a video, which she shared on social media, in which she refuted the false rumor that she and Opeyemi were dating.

After Falegan had cancelled his marriage to Nkechi’s blessing, the couple had been on one other’s necks for the past few days.

Watch the video below;

In other news; A distressed man seeks counsel about his girlfriend attitude and disrespect, despite being the funding her education.

His fiancée and her family, according to a distressed man who shared his tale with a relationship adviser, do not recognize his worth.

