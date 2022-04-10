Osinachi’s producer drops bombshell on domestic violence faced, shares snapshots of last conversation with late singer

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Osinachi Nwachukwu, a late music minister whose death devastated social media platforms, has showed the world why women and men should not stay in abusive relationships or marriages.

Sunny Pee, the late singer’s music producer, recently spoke up about the physical and emotional abuse she suffered at the hands of her husband.

He said that Osinachi’s spouse took all of her earnings from her songs and stage performances, leaving her bankrupt.

Her spouse would frequently accompany her to the studios, leaving her stranded whenever he became upset.

Sunny Pee claimed that he begged and pleaded with her to leave her marriage, but she always made flimsy excuses and insisted on speaking with her pastor, which was impossible for him to do since he had no personal relationship with him.

Sharing screenshot of their chats, he added that the deceased wanted to keep the last song she recorded with him private from her husband to avoid him making money off her.

He wrote, “So much to say about this unfortunate situation but this space is not the right place!!! When you make money and your husband collects all the money and leave you penniless! When your husband brings you to the studio gets angry and leaves you in the studio without even transportation to return home. I’ve personally told this woman to leave this marriage but she kept making excuses for the monster! The last song we recorded, this was our chat below! We were recording a song that she doesn’t want the Husband to know. The last time I told her to leave the marriage, she asked me to help her talk to her Pastor which was difficult for me because I don’t have a relationship with him! Before you say why we didn’t say it early, you can’t help a person who’s not ready to be helped! The last time I spoke about the husband on Facebook here, He went on his wall and made a lot of senseless statements!! Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu is an example of a typical Nigerian woman who always feel it’s their responsibility to make a marriage work even when their life is at risk! God Rest Her Soul.

Also, a friend of the singer, Chidinma Ego also confirmed that the singer died of domestic abuse.

She alleged that her husband had hit her hard on the wall some few weeks back which left her hospitalized for 5 days.

Chidinma claimed that the singer was on life support till she gave up the ghost.

She added that there was a time he tied her and instructed her children to cane her.

The husbandis in the hands of police right now.

