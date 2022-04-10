TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My father said the holy spirit asked him to sleep with me –…

Frank Edwards blows hot over death of singer Osinachi Nwachukwu

Nkechi Blessing narrates how she caught estranged husband,…

Kemi Olunloyo calls out Frank Edwards for being late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s secret lover

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Afro-highlife praise and worship artist Frank Edwards is accused of having an affair with the late Osinachi Nwachukwu by controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo.

This follows Frank’s reaction to the late ‘Ekwueme’ singer’s passing, in which he insisted on waiting until the perfect time to speak.

In response, Kemi Olunloyo resorted to Twitter to criticize the singer for supposedly being Osinachi Nwachukwu’s lover, causing her husband to be jealous.

READ ALSO

Osinachi’s producer drops bombshell on domestic violence…

Singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu died of domestic violence, not…

“Frank Edwards you’re STUPID! Were you not Osinachi Nwachukwu’s secret lover? Of course her own husband was “jealous” of her. Joy Nunieh should not be dragged into your foolishness. Joy is a real woman & strong one & she once slapped Akpabio for sexual harassment. TELL THE TRUTH,” she wrote.

In other news; A young Nigerian man identified as Adisa Olashile has fulfilled his promise to an elderly man whose unique photos caught the attention of Nigerians online.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My father said the holy spirit asked him to sleep with me – 16-year-old…

Frank Edwards blows hot over death of singer Osinachi Nwachukwu

Nkechi Blessing narrates how she caught estranged husband, Opeyemi with ‘juju’…

Nigerians drag Korra as she makes cryptic comment regarding crashed marriage to…

How Nkechi Blessing allegedly slept with fellow actress, lured young girls into…

“Why do ladies get finer after divorce or breakups?” – Korra Obidi’s dance in…

Will Smith finally reacts after Oscars banned him for 10 years, following Chris…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Alex Unusual gets into heated argument with policeman who demanded to search her…

Osinachi’s producer drops bombshell on domestic violence faced, shares snapshots…

I’m not afraid of court, I have done many surgeries that turned me into a full…

Lady rants about a guy ghosting her after having nice dates only to find out he…

Kemi Olunloyo calls out Frank Edwards for being late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s secret…

Nkechi Blessing publicly apologizes for deceiving Nigerians into believing she…

Man cries out for advice over disrespect from girlfriend despite sponsoring her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More