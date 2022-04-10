Kemi Olunloyo calls out Frank Edwards for being late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s secret lover

Afro-highlife praise and worship artist Frank Edwards is accused of having an affair with the late Osinachi Nwachukwu by controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo.

This follows Frank’s reaction to the late ‘Ekwueme’ singer’s passing, in which he insisted on waiting until the perfect time to speak.

In response, Kemi Olunloyo resorted to Twitter to criticize the singer for supposedly being Osinachi Nwachukwu’s lover, causing her husband to be jealous.

“Frank Edwards you’re STUPID! Were you not Osinachi Nwachukwu’s secret lover? Of course her own husband was “jealous” of her. Joy Nunieh should not be dragged into your foolishness. Joy is a real woman & strong one & she once slapped Akpabio for sexual harassment. TELL THE TRUTH,” she wrote.

In other news; A young Nigerian man identified as Adisa Olashile has fulfilled his promise to an elderly man whose unique photos caught the attention of Nigerians online.