Peruzzi exposed for allegedly having a steamy romance with Korra Obidi

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

In the midst of internet sensational dancer Korra Obidi’s messy marriage breakup with her husband, Justin, there is a current rumor circulating on the internet that Korra Obidi was romantically involved with DMW signee, Peruzzi.

Cutie Julls, a renowned Instagram blogger, revealed that while being married to her husband, Korra Obidi was in a strong romantic relationship with Peruzzi.

The extramarital affair was confirmed, according to reports, but Korra Obidi claimed she did not cheat on her husband, Justin, because she wore a condom.

The original post from cutie julls reads: Sad but no news in every happening corner of Lagos that DMW’s Peruzzi was gbensing Korra even as Mrs Dean

This news is beyond confirmed. I don confirm taya.

But in all we can’t say Korra cheated on her husband because they might have used condom.

See post below;

