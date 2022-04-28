‘Polygamy is far better than adultery’ – Reno Omokri has this to say about Yul Edochie marrying a second wife

Reno Omokri, a well-known Nigerian author, has spoken out about Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s recent revelation.

Recall that the rumour of Yul Edochie revealing the identify of his son with his second wife, Judy Austin, an actress, has been making the rounds on the internet.

Many individuals have expressed concern about whether he can still be considered a Christian after marrying a second wife.

Reno Omokri responded by saying that polygamy isn’t a sin because it’s difficult for a single woman to satisfy a normal man’s libido.

He went on to say that only bishops, general overseers, and elders are allowed to practice polygamy. According to him, he wouldn’t advise any man to marry more than one wife however it will be better that way than to cheat on your wife.

Read his thoughts below