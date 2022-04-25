Singer Davido buys multi-million car for his alleged new girlfriend

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

There are rumors that Nigerian artist Davido Adeleke, better known as Davido, has spent millions of Naira on a new Range Rover for his rumored new lover.

This comes just a few days after photos of Davido’s ex-fiancee Chioma and his supposed lover were seen in Dubai.

Davido’s rumored new girlfriend came to Instagram to share a video of herself celebrating the car gift.

We discovered Davido liked the photo among the celebratory comments on her Instagram comment section.

As expected, some netizens reacted by confirming Davido and the lady’s intimate relationship, while others advised her to enjoy the singer’s money because it is her time.

pershenz wrote: if you been following her in snap you would know better.!!!!

favour_fab wrote: Davido was even on her birthday party earlier this year

ecia_dams wrote: Davido and black skin girls na 5&6

fred_kella wrote: Mk she enjoy it’s her turn the D go reach everybody

