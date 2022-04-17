TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“Stop using me to sell your fake products, I’ve served you breakfast” – Jaruma’s ex-husband drags her

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Hauwa Saidu Mohammed, ex-husband of Kayanmata vendor, Ross Fahad Isabor, also known as Jaruma, has dragged the Kayanmata seller while confirming their breakup.

Recall that news about their divorce made rounds after photos of Fahad’s alleged new girlfriend surfaced some weeks back.

Jaruma and ex-husband
Fahad announced the end of his relationship with Jaruma on Instagram. He urged her not to deceive her naive fans, as he only communicates with her due to their son.

He went on to remind Jaruma that she shouldn’t use him as a medium for her fake aphrodisiacs. Jaruma’s charm, he claims, does not and has never worked.

See screenshots below:

