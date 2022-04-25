T Classic allegedly poisoned while hanging out with friends; currently hospitalized

Tolulope Ajayi, better known by his stage name T-Classic, a Nigerian singer and songwriter, was allegedly poisoned while out with friends on Sunday.

According to earlier reports, the musician was admitted to the hospital immediately following the tragedy that left him struggling for his life.

Photos of the musician in a hospital bed have since circulated on social media.

Confirming the incident on Twitter, the singer noted that he was feeling well, which is excellent news for his fans who had all expressed concern.

He wrote:

“Thanks for all the calls, Prayers and messages… Man is finally Getting Better. With Love ❤️ #ClassicalArmy.”

In other news; A dramatic incident occurred recently in traffic when a woman allegedly spotted her husband with another woman who was thought to be his side chic.