TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Rita Dominic undergoes ritual process to enter husband’s house…

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged wife, Queen Dami and mother thrown out…

“I thought I’m strong, I can’t lie, I’m…

T Classic allegedly poisoned while hanging out with friends; currently hospitalized

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Tolulope Ajayi, better known by his stage name T-Classic, a Nigerian singer and songwriter, was allegedly poisoned while out with friends on Sunday.

According to earlier reports, the musician was admitted to the hospital immediately following the tragedy that left him struggling for his life.

Photos of the musician in a hospital bed have since circulated on social media.

READ ALSO

The pain is too much for me, my heart can’t carry it…

BBN’s Sammie chides a Twitter user for claiming Davido…

Confirming the incident on Twitter, the singer noted that he was feeling well, which is excellent news for his fans who had all expressed concern.

He wrote:

“Thanks for all the calls, Prayers and messages… Man is finally Getting Better. With Love ❤️ #ClassicalArmy.”

In other news; A dramatic incident occurred recently in traffic when a woman allegedly spotted her husband with another woman who was thought to be his side chic.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Rita Dominic undergoes ritual process to enter husband’s house (Video)

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged wife, Queen Dami and mother thrown out of palace…

“I thought I’m strong, I can’t lie, I’m tired”…

10-year-old Chrisland school girl finally breaks silence, sends message to…

Davido’s babymama Chioma steps out with alleged new lover

Alaafin of Oyo’s 18 wives now available for suitors – Oyo Chief

Beautiful moment Adekunle Gold surprised Simi on Nigerian Idol (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

T Classic allegedly poisoned while hanging out with friends; currently…

“The first is always the queen” – Fans root for Davido to get back with…

Wife sits on husband’s moving car after catching him with side chic in traffic…

Kate Henshaw opens up on remarriage at 50, reveals why she kept her daughter…

Why I chose to study in UNILAG – Rema spills

70-yr-old widow’s house demolished as her stepson allegedly throws her out in…

How my dad was kidnapped and killed cause we couldn’t pay N5million ransom…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More