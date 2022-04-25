TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Fans of popular singer, Davido have expressed their desire for the father of three to get together again with his first babymama, Sophia Momodu.

Davido had caused a stir online after he publicly showered love on Sophia Momodu, while reacting to her photos on Instagram.

The singer claimed that his money was showing on her.

He commented,
“My money is showing”

Fans are now rooting for the singer to get back with Sophia as they claimed that she has been through a lot for him.

youfoundgracee:
“The first is always the queen”

kaf.akans,
“Please take care of her, she’s a wife material”

maggysunday,
“Wow she’s the best option”

mystizinny,
“Well done baba imade…pls take good care of her she has collected enough insult cuz of u..she deserves love even thou u are not dating”

unique_hair_plug,
“I can’t shout ooo this my ship is sailing ooo, I am the happiest person now”

aly_lover_of_jesus_
“She’s the best woman..much love from Cameroon.”

