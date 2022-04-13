Son of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu has revealed what he found after secretly searching his father’s room.

This is coming shortly after the family of the late singer claimed that he was previously married to a lady before he met and married the singer.

Their claim was confirmed after one of the children of the deceased gospel star found an old photo album hidden in his father’s room.

The child, whose name is withheld for apparent reasons, said their mother had suspicions that their father was having a secret affair but could not lay her hands on any concrete evidence.

Narrating how he discovered the photo album which exposed Mr. Nwachukwu’s secret, the child said,

So, I entered and a voice within told me to explore the room. Then, I saw the album and out of curiosity, I opened it and saw daddy’s old photographs. From the photos, I could see that my daddy lived a wayward life.

So, I closed the album and kept it where daddy hid it. I couldn’t tell mummy or anyone because I was very afraid that daddy will kill me if he found out that I knew about the photos. Mummy once tried to search for things like this (album) in daddy’s room, but could not find anything.”

According to the report, after the child brought out the hidden secret album for the world to see, the already distraught relatives of the late gospel singer were shocked to know that Mr. Peter Nwachukwu, was hitherto married to another woman in a church long before coming for Osinachi’s hand in marriage about 10 years ago.