What will happen to all his young, beautiful wives? – Nigerians react to Alaafin of Oyo’s death

We previously reported on the demise of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the renowned monarch and Alaafin of Oyo.

The 83-year-old monarch passed away just a few hours ago, and he was the longest-reigning Alaafin in history, ruling for five decades.

He died only a few months after the two other senior Oyo State monarchs, Saliu Adetunji, the Olubadan of Ibadan, and Jimoh Oyewumi, the Soun of Ogbomoso.

Nigerians have reacted to his passing, and the following are some of the reactions we gathered:

adeyanju_af – How aboba ku wan do am now?

blesskidw – King Solomon of our era❤️ RIp, those young wives are they allowed to remarry? Just asking respectfully

oyindolapo____ – Make una use chain tight abobaku o, make e no japa like late Ooni own 😂

omolaram1 – We never see husband marry now all this fine young girls wey he camp now go come outside come dey drag man with us😢rip papi

fashiondoctor19 – So many babies just lost their dad 💔💔💔💔

iam_ebungold – Abobaku go wan japa😢

rinamaxoffical – Hummmmm what will now happen to his wives? Jst asking to know more about traditions

website__mobileapp__developer – Rip. Make una hold

borlah_14 – RIP to the strong man…every soul shall taste death,enjoy life and do good

ladey_of_ekiti – Hmmmmm, nawa oooo, perfect definition of nah wetin I like to chop choke me for neck..

RIP TO THE DEAD..