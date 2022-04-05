Why I cancelled my marriage plans last year – Alex Unusual spills

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Alex Unusual has taken to her official Instagram page to share more details about her personal life.

In her recent post on IG, Alexandra Sandra Asogwa disclosed how she turned down a marriage proposal last year.

According to the influencer, someone proposed to her last year, and she was almost getting married, but she later turned it down because she wanted to focus on herself.

Alex Unusual stated that she decided to choose herself and choose life, rather than getting married.

Sharing some beautiful photos on her page, the reality star added a caption that read,

“I almost got married last year, I mean I was proposed to, but I chose me, I chose life.”

