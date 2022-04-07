TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Amid clash with her politician husband, Falegan, Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has revealed that she is a lesbian.

Nkechi Blessing Sunday and her husband, Hon. Opeyemi Falegan have been the topic of discussion online following their nasty fight on Instagram.

While ranting about her fight with husband and what led to it, Nkechi Blessing made a shocking revelation as regards her sexuality.

The actress confidently stated that she’s a lesbian and questioned what would happen next following the revelation.

She went on to ask if a fellow lesbian was on her live session so they could link up.

Nkechi Blessing also mocked her estranged husband, Opeyemi, stating that he’s poor and can’t perform well in bed which made her purchase several adult toys as an alternative.

Watch the video below:

