Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has called on popular Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus to open up about what she did to achieve her present body shape.

The actress who has been criticized massively online over her ‘fatness’ recently made headlines following a very visible reduction in her body size.

Controversy also arose over what the actress did to enhance her body shape and entire physical outlook.

While the actress is yet to give full details on what she did to her body, a Nigerian lady has called out the actress to reveal the secret to her fans.

“Eniola will not rest in my hand. I will continue to bring Eniola here. She has to come out here in front of all women and tell us what she did to herself. Because all of us know how God created Eniola…”, the lady said in the video.

Watch video below,

