19-yr-old boy who engaged 17-yr-old girlfriend cancels wedding over infidelity

It has ended in tears for the adolescent couple who went viral after a video of their loved-up moment wrapped in a marriage proposal surfaced weeks ago.

According to multiple sources, the couple met in Benin City, Edo State, when he planned a special birthday celebration for the young lady.

In that video, the young man was seen wearing a dapper jacket and holding a flower. He also had a ring, so he went down on one knee and asked her to spend the rest of her life with him.

She accepted the proposal, and they hugged as a few friends gathered to capture the moment on video. The union is a new development in this new development.

According to online gossip being circulated, the young lady was accused of allegedly removing her engagement ring before going to see another man.

