Drama as lady gets pregnant for her sister’s fiance

The report of a Nigerian lady getting pregnant for her sister’s fiancé has caused a frenzy on social media.

Twitter user, @eraytee7 who shared the story revealed how a lady took her friend into her home as her own sister, took good care of her and offered help to her, but the lady still went ahead to sleep with her fiancé.

He wrote:

“Ladies be careful who you adopt as a friend/sister.. things are happening. This lady took another girl as “an area sister “ as they fondly called themselves, gbam!!! area sister have gotten pregnant for the fiancé of that lady.. but why?

The lady has been a very good help for that girl in so many ways, at a point many thought they were related because of how they do relate… it’s what it is now. You can’t trust anyone biko”.