TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I have gone back to my ex” – Korra Obidi spills barely 3 months…

James Brown pleads, protects his thing, as curious ladies pull…

Actor Sam Ajibola replies those who said his son looks like…

Drama as lady gets pregnant for her sister’s fiance

Entertainment
By Shalom

The report of a Nigerian lady getting pregnant for her sister’s fiancé has caused a frenzy on social media.

Twitter user, @eraytee7 who shared the story revealed how a lady took her friend into her home as her own sister, took good care of her and offered help to her, but the lady still went ahead to sleep with her fiancé.

He wrote:

READ ALSO

Why I used matchet to kill my pregnant wife – Man…

“Someone told me that my father used my legs to make…

“Ladies be careful who you adopt as a friend/sister.. things are happening. This lady took another girl as “an area sister “ as they fondly called themselves, gbam!!! area sister have gotten pregnant for the fiancé of that lady.. but why?

The lady has been a very good help for that girl in so many ways, at a point many thought they were related because of how they do relate… it’s what it is now. You can’t trust anyone biko”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I have gone back to my ex” – Korra Obidi spills barely 3 months after…

James Brown pleads, protects his thing, as curious ladies pull off his trousers…

Actor Sam Ajibola replies those who said his son looks like Obasanjo

S*x-for-roles: “This means it’s true” – Reactions as Zicsaloma breaks silence

Man buys 2022 BMW for his mum to celebrate her while alive (Photos)

Lady in viral leaked Akwa Ibom tape narrates how it happened (Video)

“Someone told me that my father used my legs to make money” –…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Papaya Ex gifts out brand new Lexus car and 10 iPhones in celebration of 1M…

Lady narrates why a man stopped sleeping with his wife for two years

“You no get shame” – Korra Obidi under fire over cryptic…

Kaffy’s husband reacts after she accused him of sleeping with her best…

Try dey brush – Man gifts girlfriend a toothbrush packaged inside an…

Why I used matchet to kill my pregnant wife – Man spills

Drama as lady gets pregnant for her sister’s fiance

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More