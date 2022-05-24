Pregnant wife confronts husband’s side chick over affair with her husband

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian lady simply identified as Princess has narrated how she confronted her husband’s mistress for having an affair with her husband.

Princess wrote in a tweet that she trusted her husband’s business partner who had been secretly having an affair with her husband.

She explained that she had never suspected the two of any foul play even as the mistress had the habit of consistently calling her husband’s phone.

When she became aware of their affair, she messaged the mistress to let her know that she knows about her affair with her husband.

She threatened to leave her husband but discovered that she was heavy with a child..

Read @princesszamamp1’s tweet:

“I sent my husband’s side chick a message politely just to let her know that I was aware of the affair. She’s my hubby’s business partner. I knew her and trusted her.

She would call me when his phone was off and i wouldn’t mind. When I found out, I also discovered that I was pregnant, but believe me, the relationship was never the same. I’m still planning my exit.”

