Actor Uche Maduagwu tackles Yul Edochie for begging Nigerians to buy him presidential form

Uche Maduagwu, a highly controversial actor, has once again slammed actor and presidential aspirant Yul Edochie for soliciting for presidential form from Nigerians.

TheinfoNG reported earlier that the Nigerian actor pleaded with Nigerians to assist him in obtaining the 2023 presidential nomination form so that he could fix Nigeria.

He emphasized that he cannot fix the country alone and that he requires Nigerians. He pleaded with them to assist him in obtaining the form so that he would not be able to run for office and win.

Yul was accused of disrespecting his first wife, May, by surprising her with the “greatest appreciation gift” in the form of a second wife, according to Uche Maduagwu.

He then inquired about Yul’s plans to establish a ministry of second wives in the presidential form.

Uche went on to urge the actor to borrow wisdom from singer, Tuface who has several babymamas but chose to stick with one wife.

He wrote: