TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shocked as she walks in to see her baby boy tied to her…

Why I feel sorry for women praising Sabinus – Kemi Olunloyo…

Fans react to Davido’s response to question about Chioma Rowland…

Chris Brown stirs reactions as he mentions Hushpuppi’s name in remixed song

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Hushpuppi, an infamous scaammmer and Instagram sensation, is trending on Twitter, because American artist, Chris Brown has mentioned him in his song.

The ‘Gimme Dat’ vocalist joined the remix of artist Lojay’s famous song Monalisa, which became a hit again.

The fact that Brown used Huspuppi’s name in a stanza, though, piqued listeners’ interest.

On social media, some Nigerians have voiced conflicting reactions to the musician’s remark to Hushpuppi’s lavish lifestyle.

Hushpuppi, before his arrest, was infamous for his extravaganza even more than his illegal dealings and crimes, and Chris Brown mentioning it gives credence to how lavish he had lived.

READ ALSO

Na dem dey rush starboy – Fans excited as Chris Brown says…

I hate that I’m too famous to show off my beautiful…

Some social media users have reacted with shock at the fact that the American singer knows who Hushpuppi is and how he had lived for him to have used him in his music.

See social media users reactions:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shocked as she walks in to see her baby boy tied to her husband’s waist as…

Why I feel sorry for women praising Sabinus – Kemi Olunloyo says as she…

Fans react to Davido’s response to question about Chioma Rowland thrown at him…

“Deborah Samuel will not get any justice”- Lady says in video

Sad! Pregnant Abuja lady dies weeks after her baby shower (Details)

Lady cries out as she reveals the strange instruction her husband gave her

“I started ashewo work in secondary school, I don’t know who…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Chris Brown stirs reactions as he mentions Hushpuppi’s name in remixed song

Actress Yvonne Jegede recounts how she was almost robbed on Third mainland…

Young mum who flew her son abroad recounts how they had slept in uncompleted…

BBNaija’s Saga leaves Nini speechless with his birthday gift as they spark…

Lady shocked as she walks in to see her baby boy tied to her husband’s waist as…

Kemi Olunloyo reacts after BBNAIJA Erica advised Nigerians to leave the country

Singer, Viktoh splashes millions on new Mercedes Benz

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More