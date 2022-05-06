“Even if you see it, you can’t touch it” – Tonto Dikeh blasts critics following somersault revealing her panties

Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress, has reacted after becoming the center of attention for netizens due to a somersault that revealed a sensitive part of her body.

Tonto Dikeh had previously shared a video of herself, her child, and other people having a playful moment together. While basking in the euphoria, she somersaulted in the video, giving social media users a glimpse of what appeared to be the cause of the uproar.

Tonto Dikeh responded in a new post, stating that even if they see, they cannot touch.

She penned:

“If you like ZOOM ZOOM ZOOOO THE ONE THING YOU WILL SEE IS A VERY CLEAN 🐈 , it smells nice tooo but such a shame y’all cant smell it😩🤣😩🤣😩 Even if you see it self you can’t TOUCH IT, no be juju be THATTTTTT🤣🕴🕺🏾😩🥂😁😁😂🤣😅🤣

.

.

Now Dancing ikwere dance for all the people screen shotting🕴🕴🕴🕴🕴🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾”

See the post below: