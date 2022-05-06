TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Filmmaker, Tchidi Chikere shares photo with all his kids from his…

Actress Tonto Dikeh ridiculed for showing off her panties at a…

Heartbroken father narrates how his daughter ran mad on wedding…

“Even if you see it, you can’t touch it” – Tonto Dikeh blasts critics following somersault revealing her panties

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress, has reacted after becoming the center of attention for netizens due to a somersault that revealed a sensitive part of her body.

Tonto Dikeh had previously shared a video of herself, her child, and other people having a playful moment together. While basking in the euphoria, she somersaulted in the video, giving social media users a glimpse of what appeared to be the cause of the uproar.

Tonto Dikeh responded in a new post, stating that even if they see, they cannot touch.

READ ALSO

Actress Tonto Dikeh ridiculed for showing off her panties at…

Moment female fans threw their bras & panties on Burna…

She penned:

“If you like ZOOM ZOOM ZOOOO THE ONE THING YOU WILL SEE IS A VERY CLEAN 🐈 , it smells nice tooo but such a shame y’all cant smell it😩🤣😩🤣😩

Even if you see it self you can’t TOUCH IT, no be juju be THATTTTTT🤣🕴🕺🏾😩🥂😁😁😂🤣😅🤣
.
.
Now Dancing ikwere dance for all the people screen shotting🕴🕴🕴🕴🕴🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾”

See the post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Filmmaker, Tchidi Chikere shares photo with all his kids from his first and…

Actress Tonto Dikeh ridiculed for showing off her panties at a park

Heartbroken father narrates how his daughter ran mad on wedding day (Video)

Comedian Funnybone goes emotional as he calls out Genevieve Nnaji (Details)

Lady narrates terrible experience after visiting friend’s place

Man narrates what happened to a man and his family members who supported him to…

Sammie exposes Tega Dominic, drops bombshell on what she did to him and Angel…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“Even if you see it, you can’t touch it” – Tonto Dikeh blasts critics following…

After four children, still got my body – Actress, Chacha Eke brags, flaunts her…

2023: The way people declare for Presidency is becoming like a beer parlour…

Sandra Iheuwa raises alarm as she exposes the misdeed between married women and…

Man narrates experience with girlfriend who dumped him for a car owner

It was horrible – Actor Uti Nwachukwu opens up about what he did after a…

Actor Junior Pope reveals the new slang used by kidnappers to capture innocent…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More