“I am a born again and a child of God” – Ifu Ennada tackles those calling her devil because of her AMVCA dress

Ex Big Brother Naija housemate, Ifu Ennada has carpeted those referring to her as devil because of her outfit to the AMVCA awards.

BBNaija star had turned heads during the recently concluded Africa Movie Viewers Choice Awards, AMVCA.

Ifu Ennada was donned a black dress which was stunning an also conveyed a dark feeling to those who had commented on the outfit.

Social media users who were shocked with the outfit which was decorated with things that looked like human masks had criticized the dress.

Ifu Ennada has assuaged their fears as she informs them that she is a child of God.

She said:

“I am born again. I have a whole Bible App I use to study the Word of God daily. Pls stop this narrative of me being devilish because of my AMVCA look. I am a child of God…it’s all fashion.”

