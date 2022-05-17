TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla allegedly dating Kizz…

“I think you’re losing your brain” – Politician…

Why Korra Obidi wants to destr0y me – Justin Dean finally…

“I am a born again and a child of God” – Ifu Ennada tackles those calling her devil because of her AMVCA dress

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Ex Big Brother Naija housemate, Ifu Ennada has carpeted those referring to her as devil because of her outfit to the AMVCA awards.
BBNaija star had turned heads during the recently concluded Africa Movie Viewers Choice Awards, AMVCA.

Ifu Ennada was donned a black dress which was stunning an also conveyed a dark feeling to those who had commented on the outfit.
Social media users who were shocked with the outfit which was decorated with things that looked like human masks had criticized the dress.

Ifu Ennada has assuaged their fears as she informs them that she is a child of God.

READ ALSO

My entire look is worth over 100k USD — BBN’s Ifuennada…

Bobrisky shades James Brown over outfit to AMVCA

She said:

“I am born again. I have a whole Bible App I use to study the Word of God daily. Pls stop this narrative of me being devilish because of my AMVCA look. I am a child of God…it’s all fashion.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla allegedly dating Kizz Daniel as they…

“I think you’re losing your brain” – Politician Galadima…

Why Korra Obidi wants to destr0y me – Justin Dean finally opens up

Funke Akindele reveals names of twin sons weeks after their faces got exposed

“I’m still in love with my ex girlfriend” – Married man…

Korra cheated on me after I paid her bride price – Justin Dean spills (Video)

I dislike seeing malicious people posting my child –Davido’s baby mama,…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I am a born again and a child of God” – Ifu Ennada tackles those…

Enraged man storms church in Germany, accosts head pastor for reportedly…

Dababy gives Lagos hawker $100 after buying popcorn from him (Video)

“She is rude” – Netizens knock Nini for ignoring Israel DMW while he…

“Your best feature is your beautiful smile” – BBNaija’s Saga pens…

Married women protest against young ladies snatching their husbands in Imo state…

“Na fornication be that” – Reactions as Wofai shares ‘male-organ shaped…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More