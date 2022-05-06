“I don escape sapa oo” – Portable says as he reveals source of the huge foreign bills in his possession

A viral video captured the moment Nigerian raving singer, Portable, flaunted large foreign bills while also revealing that he received them as gifts from generous people who value his craft.

The singer, who always refers to himself as a “singer from the trenches,” announced in a video on his Facebook page that he has finally made it and has left the broke life behind.

Worth mentioning, the Zazu crooner is currently outside the country and he has been going from place to place to perform while raking in a truckload of money.

In the video, Portable held several hundreds of foreign bills in both hands as he proudly declared that he has been freed from poverty.

Tagging himself an ‘expensive OG’, the singer added: “Thank God for my life I don escape sapa thanks to everyone showing me love.”

