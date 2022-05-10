Nkechi Blessing ‘ex-husband’ issues public apology to her (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Opeyemi Falegan, Nkechi Blessing’s ex, apologized to her during an Instagram live video with OAP, Daddy Freeze.

You may recall that the actress and her ex, Honorable Falegan, ended their relationship in a rather messy manner after the honorable announced his breakup with her via his Instagram account.

Following the revelation, the two clashed on the internet, hurling insults at each other.

Nkechi also revealed dirty secrets about the honorable and their failed relationship, claiming that he lacked money and couldn’t satisfy her sexually.

Honorable Opeyemi has now admitted that he was wrong in some ways and should have done better, and he has publicly apologized for everything that happened between them, adding that he should have done better.

Watch the video below;

