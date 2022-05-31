“I love Inno and his 7 kids” – Annie Idibia tackles critics

Annie Idibia, a popular actress, has stated that she adores her husband and all seven of his children.

Recall that the actress made headlines yesterday after it was reported that she had unfollowed her husband; she has blamed the unfollowing on an Instagram glitch.

The actress has warned bloggers against spreading false information about her and revealed that she loves her husband in the same way she loves all seven of his children.

She wrote in pidgin:

“Stupid dumbass bloggers! Our kids na dem go take care of us when we are old and weak! Abeg make una no start to dey cause conflicts wey no dey between all my seven kids! Yes, seven of them, whether una like am or not! All seven kids. Just stop already with the lies n slandering!”

She added: