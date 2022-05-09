I’ll be bigger than Wizkid in two years – Singer, Portable brags

Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, a popular Nigerian singer, has boasted about his career prospects in the Nigerian music scene.

He stated that if he continues at his current growth rate, he will be bigger than Afrobeats star Wizkid in just two years.

Portable made the announcement on Monday, May 9, 2022, in a post on his official Twitter page.

He posted on Twitter;

”Give me 2 years, I’ll be bigger than wizkid.”

Portable once said he has always been a child of grace, so his streak of good luck did not just start.

He stated this during an interview where he noted that he has a strong desire to win Grammy Award one day.

G G

See his post below: