TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady calls out Apostle Suleman, leaks bedroom photos of their…

Man shares scary experience after renting a haunted house in…

Stranded lady begs female friend to allow her sleep in her…

I’ll be bigger than Wizkid in two years – Singer, Portable brags

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, a popular Nigerian singer, has boasted about his career prospects in the Nigerian music scene.

He stated that if he continues at his current growth rate, he will be bigger than Afrobeats star Wizkid in just two years.

Portable made the announcement on Monday, May 9, 2022, in a post on his official Twitter page.

READ ALSO

“I enjoy kissing people’s girlfriends” – Kunle Remi brags

Until a man puts a ring on my finger, I’ll not stop…

He posted on Twitter;

”Give me 2 years, I’ll be bigger than wizkid.”

Portable once said he has always been a child of grace, so his streak of good luck did not just start.

He stated this during an interview where he noted that he has a strong desire to win Grammy Award one day.
G G
See his post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady calls out Apostle Suleman, leaks bedroom photos of their romantic affair

Man shares scary experience after renting a haunted house in Abuja

Stranded lady begs female friend to allow her sleep in her boyfriend’s…

This guy smashed many of her phones and abused her, I have evidence – Korra…

Simi addresses fans who raised concerns on the need to change stylist over ‘poor…

Korra Obidi rages as she rolls out receipts to prove that Justin Dean stole her…

BBNaija’s Liquorose allegedly broke up with Emmanuel because he cheated…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

I’ll be bigger than Wizkid in two years – Singer, Portable brags

What happened after I caught my boyfriend in bed with another man – Lady

Young lady studies law to secure her dad’s release from prison, he regains…

Lady calls out Apostle Suleman, leaks bedroom photos of their romantic affair

Viral Internet sensation, Mr Spellz returns to the streets to beg in Abia state…

ASUU extends rollover strike by 12 weeks

Drama as Funsho Adeoti calls out actress Mercy Aigbe and husband Kazim Adeoti,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More