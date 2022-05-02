TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Guys I was just catching cruise” – Lady who slept with Dog…

What a ritualist told me about some billionaires paying N2M to…

“What Yul Edochie’s second marriage has done to my home” Actor…

Juliet Ibrahim breaks down in tears, opens up on her failed relationships and marriage (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has narrated how her constant rape experience in the hands of an ex lover.

Juliet Ibrahim made this shocking revelation during an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

The beautiful actress recounted how her ex would often force his way on her and lock her in for days.

READ ALSO

“What Yul Edochie’s second marriage has done to my home”…

We are portrayed in movie as husband snatchers- Juliet…

Though, not disclosing his identity, Juliet Ibrahim revealed she had to fight her way out of the relationship.

She said,

“I told him what he did was raped and he said but we were in a relationship. But I was I ready that was the question, did I say I was in the mood? I kept saying no, stop it, stop it, you pin me down and you’re doing whatever you wanted to do and you’re smiling saying don’t worry. And you’re kissing whist I am crying, that means you’re a rapist and I had to leave that relationship. I fought my way out of that relationship because he even locked me up in his house for days until my sister Sonia came to find me. I was scared, uncertain of what to do because this guy was huge and taller than me he can raise you above the wall. And just imagine that it was every day. You’re naive. Who do you go and tell? Who would come and fight for you? But ladies you can report it now, go and report. If your husband is forcing you to do when you’re not in the mood it is rape and I tell these men that you cannot force a woman,”she said.

Speaking on her failed marriage, she revealed that her ex husband was always maltreating her and also cheating on her.

He had rented an apartment for his mistress and had also impregnated her.

She disclosed how her siblings always found him in the midst of girls frolicking around.

She said,

“Someone close to my sibling, they asked him ‘is your sister still married?’, and he asked why and he replied, ‘because I’ve been seeing your husband in apartment that he just rented for a lady and she is pregnant’.

She added,

‘I think even before that story happened, there was a weekend before that or some weeks before that there was an all white party and my siblings went there. My siblings were out and they saw him, these girls were grinding on him and they saw him with people I knew in the same industry. People that I knew, knew about it and they were partying”.

Watch the video below;

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Guys I was just catching cruise” – Lady who slept with Dog for…

What a ritualist told me about some billionaires paying N2M to ladies to sleep…

“What Yul Edochie’s second marriage has done to my home” Actor Junior Pope cries…

Yul Edochie reacts as Amanda Chisom offers to be his third wife

‘You’re getting old, stop being local’ – Peggy Ovire tells Frederick Leonard as…

Nigerian Police begins haunt for lady who said she was paid N1.7m to sleep with…

“How my husband cheated on me with my bestfriend” – Laura Ikeji reveals

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Yul is my dream job, I won’t suffer – Second wife, Judy Austin

Ebute Metta Building Collapse: I gave tenants quit notice but they refused to…

Lady allegedly jazzed by scammer regains her senses after sending him N1 million

Juliet Ibrahim breaks down in tears, opens up on her failed relationships and…

Why we killed military couple in Imo – Unknown Gunmen

I work very hard but people always associate my success with my father –…

Mixed reactions trail video of Arewa lady praying with young man’s picture in…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More